Gold Price RISES again on September 9th: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices jumped again on Tuesday. Due to the continuous price hike for the past few days, gold prices are skyrocketing. Find out today's gold rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities including Kolkata
Gold Price Today
Gold Price
Kolkata Gold Prices Today:
18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹8272 (₹102 increase), 10 grams: ₹82720 (₹1020 increase), 100 grams: ₹827200 (₹10200 increase).
Gold Price in Kolkata
22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10,110 (₹125 increase), 10 grams: ₹1,01,100 (₹1250 increase), 100 grams: ₹10,11,000 (₹12500 increase).
24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹11029 (₹136 increase), 10 grams: ₹110290 (₹1360 increase), 100 grams: ₹1102900 (₹13600 increase).
Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi
Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹1,01,100 (₹1250 increase)
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹110290 (₹1360 increase)
Delhi Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101250 (₹1250 increase)
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹110440 (₹1360 increase)
Gold Price in Mumbai, Patna
Mumbai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹1,01,100 (₹1250 increase)
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹110290 (₹1360 increase)
Patna Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101150 (₹1250 increase)
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹110340 (₹1360 increase)
Gold Price in Jaipur, Chennai
Jaipur Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101250 (₹1250 increase)
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹110440 (₹1360 increase)
Chennai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹1,01,100 (₹1250 increase)
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹110290 (₹1360 increase)