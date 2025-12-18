Gold Price RISES Again On 18th December: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a significant jump. During the wedding season, how much is the yellow metal selling for on December 18th after the price change? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices jumped on Thursday. In Kolkata, 18K gold is ₹10113/gram (up ₹25), ₹101130/10g (up ₹250), and ₹1011300/100g (up ₹2500).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22K gold: 1g at ₹12360 (up ₹30), 10g at ₹123600 (up ₹300). 24K gold: 1g at ₹13484 (up ₹33), 10g at ₹134840 (up ₹330).
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad: 22K gold at ₹123600/10g, up ₹300. 24K at ₹134840/10g, up ₹330. Patna: 22K gold at ₹123650/10g, up ₹300. 24K at ₹134890/10g, up ₹330.
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai: 22K gold at ₹123600/10g, up ₹300. 24K at ₹134840/10g, up ₹330. Delhi: 22K gold at ₹123750/10g, up ₹300. 24K at ₹134990/10g, up ₹330.
Today's Gold Price
Jaipur: 22K gold at ₹123750/10g, up ₹300. 24K at ₹134990/10g, up ₹330. Chennai: 22K gold at ₹124400/10g, up ₹400. 24K at ₹135710/10g, up ₹430.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.