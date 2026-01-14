Gold Price INCREASES on Makar Sankranti: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are up again compared to yesterday. This report covers the latest 22 and 24-carat gold rates in major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily and have been rising for months. Today, prices saw another significant jump. Check out the latest gold rates across different cities.
Kolkata Gold Price
Kolkata Today: 22K - 13,165/g, 24K - 14,362/g. Yesterday: 22K - 13,065/g, 24K - 14,253/g.
Chennai, Mumbai
Chennai: 22 carat - 13,280/gram, 24 carat - 14,488/gram. Mumbai: 22 carat - 13,165/gram, 24 carat - 14,362/gram.
Delhi, Bengaluru
Delhi: 22 carat - 13,180/gram, 24 carat - 14,377/gram. Bengaluru: 22 carat - 13,165/gram, 24 carat - 14,362/gram.
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Ahmedabad: 22 carat - 13,170/gram, 24 carat - 14,367/gram. Kerala: 22 carat - 13,165/gram, 24 carat - 14,362/gram.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.