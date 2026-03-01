Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said three more semiconductor plants will start production in India by 2026. This comes after PM Modi inaugurated the Micron facility in Gujarat, marking a major milestone in India's technology ambitions.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said three more semiconductor plants will go into commercial production in India in 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday inaugurated the Micron ATMP (Assembly, Test, Marking, and Packaging) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This landmark event, marking the commencement of commercial production, signifies a historic milestone in India's journey toward global technology leadership.

India's Semiconductor Push

"The promise he (PM Modi) made to the country that the semiconductor industry has to be brought to India, he fulfilled that promise. This is the first step," Vaishnaw said today at a semiconductor-focused conference.

"Very soon, the second plant is also going to go into commercial production and after that two more plants will go into commercial production this year. In other words, four of the ten plants that have been approved, will be inaugurated in 2026," the minister added.

Today, the minister is also set to review the under-construction Tata fab in Dholera. In just four years, since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transformed its semiconductor journey from vision to reality. To support this vision, the government had announced a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

India now has 10 approved semiconductor projects across six states. Together, these projects represent an investment of about Rs 1.60 lakh crore and position India to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with global leaders.

Semiconductors are at the heart of modern technology. They power essential systems in healthcare, transport, communication, defence, and space. As the world moves toward greater digitalization and automation, semiconductors have become integral to economic security and strategic independence.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Today, the minister also reiterated that Mumbai-Ahmedabad ambitious bullet train project is expected to be inaugurated sometime in 2027.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project (508 km) is under execution with technical and financial assistance from the Government of Japan. The Project is passing through the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. The travel time between the two major cities would be a little less than 2 hours, the minister said. (ANI)