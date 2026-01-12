Gold Price RISES On 12th January: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices are on the rise again today, Monday. Early in the morning, silver crossed ₹2.50 lakh and gold is over ₹1.39 lakh per 10 grams. Find out the latest gold and silver rates in 10 major metro cities
Today's gold and silver prices in Delhi
Gold - ₹138,900 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹251,490 per kilogram
Today's gold and silver prices in Mumbai
Gold - ₹139,140 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹251,920 per kilogram
Today's gold-silver rates in Kolkata
Gold - ₹138,960 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹251,590 per kilogram
Today's gold and silver prices in Chennai
Gold - ₹139,550 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹252,660 per kilogram
Today's gold and silver rates in Ahmedabad
Gold - ₹139,330 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹252,260 per kilogram
What are today's gold and silver prices in Jaipur?
Gold - ₹139,120 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹251,890 per kilogram
Today's gold and silver prices in Bhopal
Gold - ₹139,290 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹252,190 per kilogram
Today's gold and silver prices in Raipur
Gold - ₹139,090 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹251,820 per kilogram
Today's gold and silver rates in Lucknow
Gold - ₹139,180 per 10 grams
Silver - ₹251,990 per kilogram
Today's gold & silver prices in Patna?
Gold: ₹139,070/10g
Silver: ₹251,790/kg
Disclaimer: Rates are from bullions.co.in (7 AM). Local taxes & making charges may cause price differences.
