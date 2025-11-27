Gold Price DROPS Slightly on November 27: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a slight dip on Thursday. What is the selling price of the yellow metal after the drop on November 27? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
Image Credit : Pixabay
Kolkata
Gold prices dipped slightly on Thursday, Nov 27. Today in Kolkata, 18 carat gold is ₹9,581/gram (down by ₹12) and ₹95,810/10 grams (down by ₹120).
Image Credit : Giriraj Jewellers
Gold Price
22 carat: ₹11,710/gram (down by ₹15), ₹117,100/10 grams (down by ₹150). 24 carat: ₹12,775/gram (down by ₹16), ₹127,750/10 grams (down by ₹160).
Image Credit : vaibhav jewellers
Hyderabad, Patna Price
Today's gold prices in Hyderabad & Patna. Hyderabad: 22K at ₹117,100/10g, 24K at ₹127,750/10g. Patna: 22K at ₹117,150/10g, 24K at ₹127,090/10g. Prices have dropped.
Image Credit : vaibhav jewellers
Mumbai, Delhi Price
Gold prices in Mumbai: 22K at ₹117,100/10g, 24K at ₹127,750/10g. In Delhi: 22K at ₹117,250/10g, 24K at ₹127,900/10g. Both cities saw a slight price drop.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Jaipur, Chennai Price
Today's gold prices in Jaipur & Chennai. Jaipur: 22K at ₹117,250/10g, 24K at ₹127,900/10g. Chennai: 22K at ₹117,700/10g, 24K at ₹128,400/10g. Prices have dropped.
