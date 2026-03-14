PM Modi inaugurated the upgraded Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline, boosting its capacity from 1.72 to 5.5 MMTPA. The Oil India Ltd project supports the Numaligarh Refinery's expansion and India's Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the North-East.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Capacity Augmentation Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited (OIL) during a public meeting held in Guwahati on Friday.

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Project Details and Significance

According to a press release by Oil India Limited, "The Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) is a 654-km long, 406 mm (16-inch) diameter cross-country multi-product pipeline which was originally designed and operated for a capacity of 1.72 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA), the pipeline has now been upgraded to 5.5 MMTPA to support the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery from 3.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA under the Government of India's Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the North-East."

Implementation and Cost Efficiency

The release noted that the capacity enhancement has been achieved through upgrading existing infrastructure, including conversion of pigging stations at Sekoni, Guwahati, Bongaigaon and Madarihat into Intermediate Pumping Stations, augmentation of pumping facilities at Numaligarh Dispatch Terminal and upgrading of facilities at Siliguri Receipt Terminal for enhanced operational efficiency and safety. Implemented as a brownfield project, the augmentation has been completed within approximately Rs 750 crore against the approved cost of Rs 860 crore. This, in turn, has successfully achieved substantial savings while optimising the utilisation of existing assets.

During the execution phase, the project also generated significant employment, with around 4.1 million man-hours over a period exceeding three years across Assam and West Bengal, the release stated. The project represents a major milestone in strengthening petroleum product transportation infrastructure in the North-Eastern region and enhancing India's energy security.

PM Modi's Assam Visit

The Prime Minister was in Assam on Friday, and he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 19,480 crore in Guwahati, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister addressed a grand gathering in Guwahati, extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of the city. He also greeted the farmers joining from across the country as well as the brothers and sisters working in tea gardens, according to the Prime Minister's Office statement. (ANI)