Gold Price FALLS On 31st December: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have fallen again. Compared to yesterday, the prices of 22 and 24-carat gold have dropped quite a bit. Check out today's new gold rates in major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily. For most of this year, it has been in the six-figure range. The price has been rising for the last few months. Today, the price changed again, dropping from yesterday.
Kolkata Gold
Today in Kolkata: 22K is 12,455/gram, 24K is 13,588/gram. Yesterday: 22K was 12,485/gram, 24K was 13,620/gram.
Chennai Gold Price, Mumbai Gold Price
Chennai: 22K gold is 12,550/gram, 24K is 13,691/gram. Mumbai: 22K gold is 12,455/gram, 24K is 13,588/gram.
Delhi Gold Price, Bengaluru Gold Price
Today in Delhi: 22K is 12,470/gram, 24K is 13,603/gram. Today in Bengaluru: 22K is 12,455/gram, 24K is 13,588/gram.
Ahmedabad Gold Price, Kerala Gold Price
Today in Ahmedabad: 22K is 12,460/gram, 24K is 13,593/gram. Today in Kerala: 22K is 12,455/gram, 24K is 13,588/gram.
