Gold Price Drops Today on December 30: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices took a nosedive in Chennai today. The price for a sovereign of gold dropped by thousands, while a kilo of silver fell by tens of thousands
Gold, Silver Price Drop
In Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, gold prices, which have been fluctuating for the past few days, saw a huge drop today. To the surprise of investors and buyers, the price per sovereign fell by thousands in a single day.
Gold Price Status
Jewelry gold price fell by ₹420 per gram, now at ₹12,600. A sovereign is down by ₹3,360 to ₹1,00,800. This significant drop after a long time is well-received by the public.
Huge Drop in Silver Price Too
Following gold, silver prices also saw a steep decline today. The price per gram dropped by ₹23 to ₹258. A kilogram of bar silver fell by a massive ₹23,000, now selling for ₹2,58,000.
Reasons and Impact
This price drop is due to global market changes and economic factors. With wedding and festival seasons near, this is a relief for the middle class. Experts predict further drops as a strong US dollar reduces gold investment.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.