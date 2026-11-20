The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has approved a Rs 50 crore grant for Jehangir Hospital, raising questions about governance and potential ties to upcoming Tata Sons board decisions amidst ongoing internal disputes among trust members.

Tata Trust Grants Rs 50 Crore to Jehangir Hospital Amid Controversy

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest of the Tata Trusts, on Friday unanimously approved a Rs 50 crore grant to Pune-based Jehangir Hospital, chaired by Jehangir H.C. Jehangir, who is also a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). The approval comes ahead of the November 26 Tata Sons board meeting, amid allegations that the grant proposal was being pursued to secure Jehangir's crucial support in decisions concerning Tata Sons, a person familiar with the development had earlier told ANI.

The grant was approved by all five SDTT trustees: Chairman Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat. As reported earlier, the grant proposal was included on the agenda of Friday's meeting, alongside the trust's accounts and other routine matters. It had been alleged that the proposed grant was intended to secure Jehangir's support in decisions concerning Tata Sons expected to come up in the coming weeks. However, the allegation remains unverified.

Jehangir Hospital is listed in Maharashtra's charitable-hospital records. However, its registration as a charitable institution does not, by itself, establish that all its services are provided free of cost or at subsidised rates, or that the hospital operates entirely on a not-for-profit basis. A person familiar with the development had questioned the hospital's eligibility to receive funds from a public charitable trust, claiming that it was not an entirely charitable institution and could access corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from companies rather than donations from public charitable trusts.

The grant approval comes amid a wider dispute over governance within the Tata Trusts. Trustee Venu Srinivasan had recently approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an inquiry into governance issues at SDTT, including the appointment and status of trustees and decisions concerning the trust's administration. SDTT subsequently submitted its response to the Charity Commissioner's office, contesting the governance-related complaints. The developments come amid differences between trustees over the management of the trusts and their role in decisions concerning Tata Sons. SDTT, chaired by Noel Tata, comprises five trustees: Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat. Meanwhile, the SRTT board comprises Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Jimmy N. Tata and Jehangir H.C. Jehangir. However, SRTT remains barred from convening board meetings under an order of the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. The November 26 Tata Sons board meeting is expected to take place against the backdrop of these governance-related disagreements and discussions concerning the company's future and the role of its principal shareholders. SDTT and SRTT collectively hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, making the positions of their trustees significant in decisions concerning the company.