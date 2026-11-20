India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 14.205 billion to reach USD 705.342 billion in the week ending November 13. This drop, driven by reductions in foreign currency assets and gold, reverses the gains from the previous week.

India's Forex Reserves See Sharp Decline in Mid-November

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 14.205 billion to USD 705.342 billion in the week ended November 13, with foreign currency assets and gold reserves accounting for most of the decline, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

The decline reversed the previous week’s gain. Reserves had risen by USD 2.490 billion to USD 719.547 billion in the week ended November 6, according to the RBI’s previous Weekly Statistical Supplement. Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, recorded the biggest decline during the latest week. They fell by USD 7.897 billion to USD 583.452 billion, according to the RBI’s Weekly Statistical Supplement extract. The value of gold reserves fell by USD 6.183 billion to USD 98.613 billion. In the preceding week, gold reserves had risen by USD 2.205 billion to USD 104.796 billion. Special Drawing Rights fell by USD 92 million to USD 18.517 billion, while India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund declined by USD 32 million to USD 4.758 billion. In a footnote to the reserves table, the RBI said, “Difference, if any, is due to rounding off.” Despite the weekly decline, total reserves were USD 14.234 billion higher than at the end of March 2026 and USD 12.765 billion higher than a year earlier.