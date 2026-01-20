Gold Price Surges On 20th January: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are soaring this Tuesday. After a steady rise, what's the rate for the yellow metal on January 20, 2026? Check out the 22-24 carat gold prices in major Indian cities, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices are soaring this Tuesday. Check out the 22-24 carat gold prices in major cities. Today in Kolkata: 18 carat gold is ₹11046/gram, up by ₹78 from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat: 1 gram is ₹13500 (up ₹95), 10 grams is ₹135000 (up ₹950). 24 carat: 1 gram is ₹14728 (up ₹104), 10 grams is ₹147280 (up ₹1040).
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Hyderabad: 22 carat/10g is ₹135000 (up ₹950). 24 carat/10g is ₹147280 (up ₹1040). Today in Patna: 22 carat/10g is ₹135050 (up ₹950).
Today's Gold Price
Today in Mumbai: 22 carat/10g is ₹135000 (up ₹950). 24 carat/10g is ₹147280 (up ₹1040). Today in Delhi: 22 carat/10g is ₹135150 (up ₹950).
Today's Gold Price
Today in Jaipur: 22 carat/10g is ₹135150 (up ₹950). 24 carat/10g is ₹147430 (up ₹1040). Today in Chennai: 22 carat/10g is ₹136100 (up ₹1600).
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.