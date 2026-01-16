Gold Price FALLS on Friday 16th January: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a slight drop today. The prices of 22 and 24-carat gold have changed in major Indian cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. This report lists today's accurate gold prices in various cities
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily and have been rising for months. Despite a small dip, the price hadn't really dropped. Today, it changed again, falling quite a bit from yesterday. Here's a quick look at the gold prices in various cities.
Kolkata Gold Price
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 carat - 13,145 per 1 gram
24 carat - 14,340 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata was-
22 carat - 13,165 per 1 gram
24 carat - 14,362 per 1 gram
Chennai Gold Price
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 carat - 12,230 per 1 gram
24 carat - 14,433 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 carat - 13,145 per 1 gram
24 carat - 14,340 per 1 gram
Delhi Gold Price
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 carat - 13,160 per 1 gram
24 carat - 14,355 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 carat - 13,145 per 1 gram
24 carat - 14,340 per 1 gram
Ahmedabad Gold Price
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 carat - 13,150 per 1 gram
24 carat - 14,345 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 carat - 13,145 per 1 gram
24 carat - 14,340 per 1 gram
