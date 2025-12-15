Gold Price RISES Today On December 15: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a significant increase. During the wedding season, what's the selling price of the yellow metal on December 15th? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices rose Monday. During the wedding season, check rates in major cities. Kolkata today: 18K gold is ₹10,105/gram (+₹62) and ₹1,01,050/10 grams (+₹620).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 Carat – 1g is ₹12,350 (+₹75), 10g is ₹123,500 (+₹750). 24 Carat – 1g is ₹13,473 (+₹82), 10g is ₹134,730 (+₹820). Prices for 100g also increased.
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad: 10g 22K is ₹123,500 (+₹750), 24K is ₹134,730 (+₹820). Patna: 10g 22K is ₹123,550 (+₹750), 24K is ₹134,780 (+₹810). 18K prices also rose.
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices rose in Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai, 10g of 22K is ₹123,500 (+₹750) and 24K is ₹134,730 (+₹820). In Delhi, 10g of 22K is ₹123,650 (+₹750).
Today's Gold Price
Jaipur: 10g 22K is ₹123,650 (+₹750), 24K is ₹134,880 (+₹810). Chennai: 10g 22K is ₹124,600 (+₹900), 24K is ₹135,930 (+₹980). 18K prices also increased.
