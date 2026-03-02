BharatPe celebrated its 'Super Over' initiative with an exclusive event for winners to meet brand ambassador Rohit Sharma. The event, attended by CEO Nalin Negi, recognized the loyalty of merchants and consumers across India.

BharatPe, one of India's most trusted fintech companies and payments partner to over 1.7 crores merchants nationwide, marked a landmark moment in its 'Super Over' initiative with an exclusive event bringing together its contest winners and brand ambassador Rohit Sharma. The event marked a defining moment in BharatPe's ongoing commitment to empowering its merchant and consumer community, not just with tools for financial growth, but with experiences that recognize and reward their loyalty.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Merchants and consumers across India showed up for Super Over in a big way, earning Zillion Coins on every BharatPe QR and UPI transaction, backed by the security of BharatPe Shield. From metros to small towns, the response was overwhelming, a resounding reflection of the trust India places in BharatPe.

This journey found its most powerful expression at the exclusive meet-and-greet, where winners, merchants and consumers who had earned their place through sheer consistency, came face to face with Rohit Sharma, joined by BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi, and Head of Marketing Shilpi Kapoor.

Celebrating Consistency and Participation

Speaking on the occasion, Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, "This campaign was designed to celebrate the spirit of consistency and participation, values that resonate deeply both in sports and in entrepreneurship. The overwhelming response to one of our biggest campaigns till date reflects the trust our merchants and partners place in us. We are delighted to bring Bharat closer to their cricketing icon through this special experience, while continuing to strengthen our engagement with our community."

A Partnership of Mutual Growth

Rohit Sharma added: "In sport and in life, you grow with the people and organizations you believe in. Over time, I've seen BharatPe evolve, just like I've carved out different phases in my career and that mutual growth makes this partnership very special. It's not just about an endorsement, it's about a connection with a brand that believes in putting users first, and that reflects how I like to approach my game and my responsibilities off the field."

Building Lasting Relationships

The resounding success of Super Over further cements BharatPe's position as a fintech brand that goes well beyond transactions, one that is building genuine, lasting relationships with the merchants and consumers at the heart of India's digital payments revolution. (ANI)