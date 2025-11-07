Gold Price DROPS Today on November 7th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing daily. Compared to yesterday, today's gold price has dropped quite a bit. This report provides today's new rates for 22 and 24-carat gold in various cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily, sometimes rising, sometimes falling. After months of high rates, prices have dropped again today. Check out the latest gold rates in various cities.
Kolkata
Kolkata Gold Price Today:
22K: 11,185/gram
24K: 12,202/gram
Yesterday:
22K: 11,235/gram
24K: 12,257/gram
Chennai
Chennai Gold Price Today:
22K: 11,270/gram
24K: 12,295/gram
Mumbai Gold Price Today:
22K: 11,185/gram
24K: 12,202/gram
Delhi
Delhi Gold Price Today:
22K: 12,217/gram
24K: 11,200/gram
Bengaluru Gold Price Today:
22K: 9,180/gram
24K: 10,015/gram
Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad Gold Price Today:
22K: 11,190/gram
24K: 12,207/gram
Kerala Gold Price Today:
22K: 11,185/gram
24K: 12,202/gram
