Gold Price RISES Again On January 28: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are constantly changing and have been rising for the past few months. Today, the price has increased again, with new rates for 22 and 24-carat gold listed for major cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily. The numbers are constantly shifting. For the last few months, gold prices have been steadily increasing. Today, the price changed again, rising quite a bit from yesterday. Take a quick look at the gold prices in different cities.
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 carat - 15,140 per 1 gram
24 carat - 16,517 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata was-
22 carat - 14,845 per 1 gram
24 carat - 16,195 per 1 gram
Chennai, Mumbai
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 carat - 15,330 per 1 gram
24 carat - 16,735 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 carat - 15,155 per 1 gram
24 carat - 16,517 per 1 gram
Delhi, Bengaluru
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 carat - 15,155 per 1 gram
24 carat - 16,530 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 carat - 15,140 per 1 gram
24 carat - 16,517 per 1 gram
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 carat - 15,145 per 1 gram
24 carat - 16,520 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 carat - 15,140 per 1 gram
24 carat - 16,517 per 1 gram
