Gold Price Today: On Tuesday, gold jumped significantly. After a continuous price hike, what is the selling price of the yellow metal on January 26, 2026? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Gold prices are up in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, Jan 27. Gold futures for Feb 5, 2026, opened at ₹1,58,674/10g on MCX, up from the previous close of ₹1,56,037.
At 9:55 AM, Jan 27, gold for Feb 5 delivery traded at ₹1,58,310 on MCX, up ₹2,300 from the previous close. The price hit an early high of ₹1,59,820.
AI-generated, newsroom-verified. Gold expiring March 5, 2026, traded at ₹3,56,661/kg on MCX, up ₹21,000. MCX Silver hit ₹3,59,800. Check your city's latest prices.
Gold prices (per 10g): Kolkata 24K-₹1,61,950. Delhi 24K-₹1,62,100. Mumbai 24K-₹1,61,950. Chennai 24K-₹1,63,200. Check for 22K & 18K rates.
Gold prices (per 10g): Ahmedabad 24K-₹1,62,000. Lucknow 24K-₹1,62,100. Patna 24K-₹1,62,000. Hyderabad 24K-₹1,61,950. Check for 22K & 18K rates.
