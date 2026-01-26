Gold Price RISES Again On Republic Day: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price: Gold prices saw a significant jump even on Republic Day. After a continuous rise, what's the selling price of the yellow metal on January 26, 2026? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Today's gold price
Gold prices jumped on Republic Day, Jan 26, 2026. Today's Gold Price in Kolkata: 18 Carat – 1g is ₹12,203 (up ₹184), 10g is ₹122,030 (up ₹1,840) from yesterday.
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1g is ₹14,915 (up ₹225), 10g is ₹149,150 (up ₹2,250). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹16,271 (up ₹245), 10g is ₹162,710 (up ₹2,450). Prices are up from yesterday.
Today's gold price
Mumbai (10g): 22K at ₹149,150; 24K at ₹162,710. Delhi (10g): 22K at ₹149,300; 24K at ₹162,860. All prices saw a significant increase from yesterday.
Today's gold price
Hyderabad (10g): 22K at ₹149,150; 24K at ₹162,710. Jaipur (10g): 22K at ₹149,300; 24K at ₹162,860. All prices saw a significant increase from yesterday.
Today's gold price
Chennai (10g): 22K at ₹150,250; 24K at ₹163,910. Patna (10g): 22K at ₹149,200; 24K at ₹162,760. All prices saw a significant increase from yesterday.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.