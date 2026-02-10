Gold Price On February 10th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City Before Valentine's Day
Gold Price: Although price of gold has been continuously increasing for past few months, today it remains unchanged. 22, 24-carat gold are selling at yesterday's prices. This report mentions today's gold rates in various cities including Kolkata
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily. After nearly hitting 2 lakhs, the price has dropped but remains high. For months, prices have risen with no major dips. Today's rate is unchanged from yesterday.
Kolkata
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 Carat - 14,475 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 15,791 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata was-
22 Carat - 14,475 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 15,791 per 1 gram
Chennai Gold Price
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 Carat - 14,580 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 15,906 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 Carat - 14,475 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 15,791 per 1 gram
Delhi, Bengaluru
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 Carat - 14,490 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 15,806 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 Carat - 14,475 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 15,791 per 1 gram
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 Carat - 14,480 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 15,796 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 Carat - 14,475 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 15,791 per 1 gram
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.