- Gold Price RISES again During Wedding Season On November 21: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have increased again, staying in the six-figure range for the past few months. This price hike is worrying buyers during the wedding season. This report lists gold prices in major Indian cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily and have been high for months. Today, prices rose again, worrying everyone during the wedding season. Here's a quick look at gold rates in various cities.
Kolkata
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 Carat - 11,410 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,448 per 1 gram
Yesterday's price in Kolkata-
22 Carat - 11,390
24 Carat - 12,426
Chennai, Mumbai
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 Carat - 11,460 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,502 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 Carat - 11,410 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,448 per 1 gram
Delhi, Bengaluru
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 Carat - 11,425 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,463 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 Carat - 11,410 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,448 per 1 gram
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 Carat - 11,415 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,453 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 Carat - 11,410 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,448 per 1 gram
