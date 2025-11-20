- Home
Gold Price DROPS Slightly During Wedding Season on November 20: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have dropped slightly again on Thursday. On November 20th, what is the selling price of the yellow metal, bringing a smile to the middle class? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices dropped on Thursday. Today in Kolkata: 18-carat is ₹9352/gram (down ₹12), 10g is ₹93520 (down ₹120), and 100g is ₹935200 (down ₹1200).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22-carat: 1g is ₹11430 (down ₹15), 10g is ₹114300 (down ₹150). 24-carat: 1g is ₹12469 (down ₹17), 10g is ₹124690 (down ₹170).
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai (10g): 22ct at ₹114300, 24ct at ₹124690. Delhi (10g): 22ct at ₹114450, 24ct at ₹124840. All prices are down from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad (10g): 22ct at ₹114300, 24ct at ₹124690. Jaipur (10g): 22ct at ₹114450, 24ct at ₹124840. All prices have dropped since yesterday.
Today's Gold Price
Chennai (10g): 22ct at ₹115000 (down ₹1000), 24ct at ₹125460 (down ₹1090). Patna (10g): 22ct at ₹114350 (down ₹150), 24ct at ₹124740 (down ₹170).
