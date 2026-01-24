Gold Price Surges Again During Wedding Season On 24th January: Check 22K, 24K Rates
Gold Price: Saw a big jump at the end of the week. After a continuous price hike, how much is the yellow metal selling for on January 24, 2026? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's gold price
Gold prices jumped at the end of the week. After a steady rise, what's the rate for the yellow metal on Jan 24, 2026? Today's gold price in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g is ₹11897 (up ₹111), 10g is ₹118970 (up ₹1110).
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1g gold is ₹14540 (up ₹135), 10g is ₹145400 (up ₹1350). 24 Carat: 1g gold is ₹15862 (up ₹147), 10g is ₹158620 (up ₹1470).
Today's gold price
Mumbai: 10g 22K gold is ₹145400 (up ₹1350), 24K is ₹158620 (up ₹1470). Delhi: 10g 22K gold is ₹145550 (up ₹1350), 24K is ₹158770 (up ₹1470).
Today's gold price
Hyderabad: 10g 22K gold is ₹145400 (up ₹1350), 24K is ₹158620 (up ₹1470). Jaipur: 10g 22K gold is ₹145550 (up ₹1350), 24K is ₹158770 (up ₹1470).
Today's gold price
Chennai: 10g 22K gold is ₹146200 (up ₹700), 24K is ₹159490 (up ₹760). Patna: 10g 22K gold is ₹145450 (up ₹1350), 24K is ₹158670 (up ₹1470).
