Gold Price Jumps Again On January 6th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a significant jump again on Tuesday. What is the selling price of the yellow metal on January 6, 2026? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat: 10 grams cost ₹127,250, up by ₹550. 24 carat: 10 grams cost ₹138,820, up by ₹600. Prices reflect a significant increase from yesterday.
Mumbai: 10g of 22ct gold is ₹127,250 (up ₹550), 24ct is ₹138,820 (up ₹600). Delhi: 10g of 22ct is ₹127,400 (up ₹550), 24ct is ₹138,970 (up ₹600).
Hyderabad: 10g of 22ct gold is ₹127,250 (up ₹550), 24ct is ₹138,820 (up ₹600). Jaipur: 10g of 22ct is ₹127,400 (up ₹550), 24ct is ₹138,970 (up ₹600).
Chennai: 10g of 22ct gold is ₹128,300 (up ₹700), 24ct is ₹139,970 (up ₹770). Patna: 10g of 22ct is ₹127,300 (up ₹550), 24ct is ₹138,870 (up ₹600).
