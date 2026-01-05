Gold Price Jumps Today On January 5th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a big jump at the start of the year. How much is the yellow metal selling for on January 5, 2026? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices jumped at the start of the year. Check rates for Jan 5, 2026. Today in Kolkata: 18K gold is ₹10,305/gram, up by ₹118. 10g is ₹103,050, up by ₹1,180.
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat – 1g is ₹12,595, price increased. 10g is ₹125,950, up by ₹1,450. 24 carat – 1g is ₹13,740, up by ₹158. 10g is ₹137,400, up by ₹1,580.
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad: 22K gold up by ₹1450 to ₹125950/10g. 24K up by ₹1580 to ₹137400/10g. Patna: 22K up by ₹1450 to ₹126000/10g. 24K up by ₹1580 to ₹137450/10g.
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai: 22K gold up by ₹1450 to ₹125950/10g. 24K up by ₹1580 to ₹137400/10g. Delhi: 22K up by ₹1450 to ₹126100/10g. 24K up by ₹1580 to ₹137550/10g.
Today's Gold Price
Jaipur: 22K gold up by ₹1450 to ₹126100/10g. 24K up by ₹1580 to ₹137550/10g. Chennai: 22K up by ₹800 to ₹12680/10g. 24K up by ₹870 to ₹138330/10g.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.