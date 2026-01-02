Gold Price RISES Again On January 2: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing daily and have been on an upward trend for most of last year. Today, the price has increased again, significantly higher than yesterday. This report lists the new rates for 22 and 24-carat gold in various cities
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily and have been rising for months. Despite a small dip, the upward trend continues. Today, prices jumped again. Check out the latest city-wise gold rates.
Kolkata
Kolkata today: 22K gold is ₹12,485/gram, 24K is ₹13,620/gram. Yesterday: 22K was ₹12,340/gram, 24K was ₹13,506/gram.
Chennai, Mumbai
Chennai: 22K gold is ₹12,580/gram, 24K is ₹13,724/gram. Mumbai: 22K is ₹12,485/gram, 24K is ₹13,620/gram.
Delhi, Bengaluru
Delhi: 22K gold is ₹12,500/gram, 24K is ₹13,635/gram. Bengaluru: 22K is ₹12,485/gram, 24K is ₹13,620/gram.
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Ahmedabad: 22K gold is ₹12,490/gram, 24K is ₹13,625/gram. Kerala: 22K is ₹12,485/gram, 24K is ₹13,620/gram.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.