The RBI conducted virtual meetings of the BRICS FinTech Working Group and Payment Task Force. These occurred alongside the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, where leaders like S Jaishankar and PM Modi discussed global cooperation.

RBI Leads BRICS Financial Discussions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday, successfully conducted the third meeting of the BRICS FinTech Working Group. The RBI said that the meeting was held virtually. Highlighting the meeting on X, RBI said, "RBI conducted the Third Meeting of the BRICS FinTech Working Group, virtually on May 13, 2026. @BricsIndia2026."

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This technical session followed the third meeting of the BRICS Payment Task Force, which focused on Track II and Track III engagements, also held virtually on May 12, 2026. "RBI conducted the Third Meeting of the BRICS Payment Task Force (Track II and Track III), virtually on May 12, 2026 @BricsIndia2026," RBI said in a separate post on X.

BRICS Foreign Ministers Convene in New Delhi

BRICS is an 11-member intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia

The RBI's financial discussions took place alongside the broader diplomatic engagement of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted at Bharat Mandapam. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday joined Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and other senior leaders for a family photo during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The gathering brought together foreign ministers and representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations to discuss key global and regional issues, including economic cooperation, multilateral engagement and international security.

The family photograph marked a symbolic moment of unity and diplomatic engagement among participating nations at the high-level meeting being hosted in New Delhi.

Jaishankar on BRICS' Stabilising Role

EAM Jaishankar, delivering his welcome remarks, stated that the BRICS grouping is expected to play a "constructive, stabilising role" in a world that is currently experiencing "considerable flux in international relations" with multiple overlapping challenges, including economic uncertainties, and disruptions in trade, technology, and climate governance among other issues shaping global developments.

Jaishankar said that ongoing conflicts and structural uncertainties are reshaping the global landscape, creating both challenges and expectations for emerging economies.

PM Modi Highlights BRICS as Platform for Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries and highlighted how the grouping has emerged as a key platform for deeper cooperation among emerging economies. He emphasised that under India's leadership of BRICS this year, the partners would work together to strengthen multilateralism and strive for a more inclusive world order.

In his remarks on X, PM Modi said, "BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South." (ANI)