Gold Price FALLS Today On April 22nd: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have been changing daily, and for the last few months, they've only been going up. But today, there's some good news as prices have dropped compared to yesterday. This report gives you the latest 22 and 24-carat gold rates
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Gold Price
Gold rates are changing every single day. For the past few months, prices have been climbing steadily. Even when they fell, it wasn't by much. Today, however, the price has finally seen a decent drop compared to yesterday. Let's take a quick look at the gold rates in different cities.
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Kolkata Gold
Here are the gold rates in Kolkata today. A 1-gram, 22-carat gold coin costs ₹14,185, while a 1-gram, 24-carat coin is priced at ₹15,475. Yesterday, the rates were ₹14,235 for 22-carat and ₹15,529 for 24-carat gold.
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Chennai Gold
In Chennai, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is selling for ₹14,250, and 24-carat gold is at ₹15,546. Meanwhile, Mumbai's rates are ₹14,185 for 1 gram of 22-carat gold and ₹15,475 for 24-carat gold.
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Delhi, Bengaluru Gold Rate
Today in Delhi, you will pay ₹14,200 for 1 gram of 22-carat gold and ₹15,490 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, the rates are ₹14,185 for 22-carat and ₹15,475 for 24-carat gold per gram.
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Ahmedabad Gold rate
Let's look at Ahmedabad's gold prices. One gram of 22-carat gold costs ₹14,190, and 24-carat is ₹15,480. In Kerala, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,185, while 24-carat is ₹15,475.
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Hyderabad Rate
In Hyderabad, the rate for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,185, and for 24-carat, it's ₹15,475. Over in Jaipur, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹14,200 per gram, and 24-carat is at ₹15,490.
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Nagpur, Patna
Nagpur's gold rate for 1 gram of 22-carat is ₹14,185, and for 24-carat, it is ₹15,475. In Patna, you'll find 22-carat gold at ₹14,190 per gram and 24-carat at ₹15,480.
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Lucknow, Madurai
In Lucknow, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,200, and for 24-carat, it's ₹15,490. Down in Madurai, 22-carat gold costs ₹14,250 per gram, while 24-carat is ₹15,546.
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Surat, Bhubaneshwar Gold Rate
Today in Surat, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is selling for ₹14,190, and 24-carat is at ₹15,480. In Bhubaneswar, the rates are ₹14,185 for 22-carat and ₹15,475 for 24-carat gold per gram.
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Chandigarh, Vadodara
In Chandigarh, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,200, and for 24-carat, it's ₹15,490. In Vadodara, 22-carat gold costs ₹14,190 per gram, and 24-carat is priced at ₹15,480.
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