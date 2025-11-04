Gold Price FALLS Slightly Today on November 4th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices dropped on Tuesday, bringing some relief to the middle class. What's the selling price of the yellow metal on November 4th? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices dropped on Tuesday, bringing some relief. Check out the November 4th rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including the latest prices in Kolkata.
Image Credit : Getty
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat gold price per 10 grams is ₹112250, a decrease of ₹650. 24 carat gold per 10 grams is ₹122460, down by ₹710 from yesterday's rates.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Hyderabad: 22 carat/10g is ₹112250, down ₹650. Today's gold price in Patna: 22 carat/10g is ₹112300, down ₹630. Check 18 & 24 carat rates too.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Mumbai: 22 carat/10g is ₹112250, down ₹650. Today's gold price in Delhi: 22 carat/10g is ₹112400, down ₹630. See 18 & 24 carat rates.
Image Credit : Unsplash
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Jaipur: 22 carat/10g is ₹112400, down ₹630. Today's gold price in Chennai: 22 carat/10g is ₹112500, down ₹1000. See 18 & 24 carat rates.
