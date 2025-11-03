Gold Price Surges Again on November 3rd: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices jumped again at the start of the week. What is the selling price of the yellow metal on November 3rd? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
15
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices surged at the week's start. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is now ₹9238 per gram, an increase of ₹13. The price for 10 grams is up by ₹130.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
Kolkata gold rates: 22-carat gold is ₹11290/gram, up by ₹15. 24-carat gold is ₹12317/gram, an increase of ₹17. Prices for 10 grams also saw a rise.
35
Image Credit : Google
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices in Hyderabad and Patna are up. In Hyderabad, 22-carat gold rose by ₹150. In Patna, the same saw a ₹250 increase per 10 grams.
45
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai and Delhi see gold price hikes. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold is up by ₹150. In Delhi, the price for 22-carat gold increased by ₹130 per 10 grams.
55
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices in Jaipur and Chennai saw a hike. In Jaipur, 22-carat gold is up by ₹130. In Chennai, the price for 22-carat gold increased by ₹400 per 10 grams.
Latest Videos