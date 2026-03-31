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Inflation

People invest in gold when inflation rises. But when central banks increase interest rates, gold loses its appeal. This is because gold gives no interest, while banks and bonds start offering better returns. That's why investors are moving their money from gold to other options. Recently, crude oil prices jumped by over 3%, raising fears of more inflation. If inflation goes up, central banks might keep interest rates high—which is bad news for gold.