Gold Price FALLS Sharply On March 31: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Falls: Is gold this weak for the first time since 2008? Prices fell 16% in March 2026. The dollar is strong, bond yields are high, and war tensions continue. Is gold's 'safe haven' tag in trouble, or is a big comeback on the cards? Check
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Gold Price
The gold price drop on March 31, 2026, has everyone worried, from small buyers to big investors. Gold, always seen as a "safe haven," is now under pressure. It fell by about 16% in March alone, its worst performance since 2008. Is gold no longer a safe bet, or is this just a temporary dip?
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Reason Behind Sharp Drop
The strong US dollar is the main villain behind this price drop. When the dollar gets stronger, gold becomes more expensive in the international market. This directly hits demand, and prices start to fall. Also, rising US 10-year bond yields are pulling investors away from gold because bonds now offer better returns.
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Uncertainty
During the 2008 global financial crisis, gold prices shot up. But in 2026, we are seeing the opposite trend. Today, gold prices are falling despite economic uncertainty. This clearly means the market is no longer driven just by fear, but by interest rates, the dollar, and global economic policies.
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International Pressure
Gold prices didn't see a big jump despite rising tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. Usually, people rush to buy gold during times of war or geopolitical stress, which pushes prices up. But this time, the "safe haven demand" is only managing to slow down the fall, not reverse it.
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Inflation
People invest in gold when inflation rises. But when central banks increase interest rates, gold loses its appeal. This is because gold gives no interest, while banks and bonds start offering better returns. That's why investors are moving their money from gold to other options. Recently, crude oil prices jumped by over 3%, raising fears of more inflation. If inflation goes up, central banks might keep interest rates high—which is bad news for gold.
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Prices In Cities
Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, and Kochi saw a slight dip in gold prices.**City: 24-Carat Gold (10g): 22-Carat Gold (10g): 18-Carat Gold (10g)**Chennai: ₹150220, ₹136050, ₹137700Mumbai: ₹148260, ₹135900, ₹111190Delhi: ₹148410, ₹136050, ₹111340Bengaluru: ₹148260, ₹135900, ₹111190Kochi: ₹148260, ₹135900, ₹111190Kolkata: ₹148260, ₹135900, ₹111190Hyderabad: ₹148260, ₹135900, ₹111190Patna: ₹148310, ₹135950, ₹111240Lucknow: ₹148410, ₹136050, ₹111340However, prices remained almost at the same level in most cities.
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IBJA Rates
According to the IBJA (India Bullion and Jewellers Association), the rates are:- 24 Carat: ₹1,46,733- 22 Carat: ₹1,34,407- 18 Carat: ₹1,10,050These rates act as a base price for the entire country. Experts say the market is uncertain right now. Factors like the dollar, interest rates, and war will decide gold's direction in the coming days. If the fall continues, it could be a good buying opportunity, but it's important to avoid making any hasty decisions.
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