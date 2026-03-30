7 8 Image Credit : Getty

Today's Gold Price in Jaipur

Here are the latest rates from Jaipur. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,35,150, down by ₹750. For 24-carat gold, the rate is ₹1,47,430, a fall of ₹790. 10 grams of 18-carat gold is now selling for ₹1,10,610, which is ₹610 less than before.