Gold Price FALLS On Monday, March 30: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a slight dip this Monday. Want to know the rate for the yellow metal on March 30th? Here's a look at the 22 and 24-carat gold prices in Kolkata and other major Indian cities
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Today's Gold Price
Gold prices fell slightly at the start of the week on Monday, March 30. Here's the breakdown for 18-carat gold in Kolkata today: 1 gram costs ₹11,046, which is ₹61 less than yesterday. Similarly, 10 grams are down by ₹610 to ₹1,10,460, and 100 grams dropped by ₹6,100 to ₹11,04,600.
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Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
In Kolkata, 22-carat gold is now ₹13,500 per gram, down by ₹75. For 10 grams, the price is ₹1,35,000 (a ₹750 drop). For 24-carat gold, 1 gram costs ₹14,728, which is ₹81 cheaper than yesterday. The price for 10 grams is ₹1,47,280, a fall of ₹810.
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Today's Gold Price in Delhi
Delhi also saw a drop in gold prices. For 10 grams, 22-carat gold costs ₹1,35,150 (down by ₹750), and 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,47,430 (down by ₹790). The rate for 10 grams of 18-carat gold is ₹1,10,610, a fall of ₹610.
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Today's Gold Price in Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by ₹750 to ₹1,35,000. For 24-carat, the price dropped by ₹810 to ₹1,47,280 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is selling at ₹1,10,460 per 10 grams, which is ₹610 cheaper.
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Today's Gold Price in Chennai
Down south in Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold now costs ₹1,36,000, after a ₹600 drop. The price for 24-carat gold is ₹1,48,370 (down by ₹650), and 18-carat gold is at ₹1,13,450 (down by ₹550) for 10 grams.
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Today's Gold Price in Mumbai
In the financial capital, Mumbai, gold prices have also fallen. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,35,000 (a ₹750 drop). 24-carat gold costs ₹1,47,280 (an ₹810 drop), and 18-carat gold is at ₹1,10,460 (a ₹610 drop) per 10 grams.
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Today's Gold Price in Jaipur
Here are the latest rates from Jaipur. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,35,150, down by ₹750. For 24-carat gold, the rate is ₹1,47,430, a fall of ₹790. 10 grams of 18-carat gold is now selling for ₹1,10,610, which is ₹610 less than before.
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Today's Gold Price in Patna
In Patna, the gold market saw a similar trend. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by ₹750 to ₹1,35,050. For 24-carat, the rate fell by ₹790 to ₹1,47,330. The price of 18-carat gold is now ₹1,10,510 per 10 grams, down by ₹610.
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