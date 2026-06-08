South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said excess tax revenue from the semiconductor boom should fund long-term growth. He expressed caution on profit-sharing for workers, warning it could deter corporate investment and require careful debate.

The President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung on Monday said excess tax revenue from the semiconductor boom should be used for long-term investments to boost growth, while taking a cautious stance on calls for companies to share excess profits with workers, according to a news report by The Korea Herald.

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Invest Tax Surplus for Long-Term Growth

During a press conference marking the first anniversary of his inauguration at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Lee said that excess tax revenue could fluctuate depending on economic conditions and should therefore be used for future generations and to strengthen the country's growth potential.

"It should be invested in a direction that raises South Korea's growth potential," the news report quoted Lee. "That means discovering new growth engines like semiconductors."

He added that the government could make large investments in areas that the private sector cannot pursue on its own but that are necessary for the country's future.

Caution Urged on 'Highly Controversial' Profit-Sharing

Meanwhile, the President also addressed the issue of distributing a certain percentage of corporate operating profits as performance-based bonuses, calling it "highly controversial."

He said recent labor-management tensions over chipmaker Samsung Electronics' profit-based bonus system had been resolved, but the dispute had raised a new question for Korean society.

"There is the contribution of workers, the share of investors, the role of the state that invested heavily in research and development, and the contribution of the public that supported tax cuts during difficult times," Lee said. "I thought a lot about whether this should be subject to labor disputes or whether it falls under management rights, but I have not reached a conclusion."

Warning Against Harming Corporate Investment

Lee warned that moving too quickly on such a system could hurt corporate investment.

"If we do it first, companies could all leave," Lee said, referring to discussions on basic income in places such as Silicon Valley. "Major foreign companies could also become reluctant to invest in Korea."

He said corporate taxes are relatively predictable, but requiring companies to distribute a certain percentage of operating profits could create uncertainty.

"It is a debate that could have a very serious impact on national industrial policy," Lee noted. "The debate itself must be handled very carefully."

Lee added that the issue should not be discussed only within Korea, as it could affect the global trade order. "It may require discussion at the international level," he said. (ANI)