Gold Price RISES Again After Record Fall: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing every day, and today's rate is slightly up from yesterday. This report gives you the latest list of 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices in major Indian cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
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Gold Price
Gold rates are changing daily. The price is now inching towards the 1.5 lakh mark. Although it had dropped a bit in between, the fall wasn't very significant. For the last few months, gold prices have been climbing steadily. Today, the rates changed again, rising quite a bit from yesterday. Take a quick look at the gold prices in different cities.
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Kolkata Gold Price
Here are the gold prices in Kolkata today: 22-carat gold is at ₹13,265 per gram, and 24-carat gold is at ₹14,471 per gram. Yesterday, the prices were: 22-carat at ₹13,250 per gram and 24-carat at ₹14,455 per gram.
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Chennai Gold Price
In Chennai today, 22-carat gold costs ₹13,430 per gram, while 24-carat is ₹14,651. Mumbai's rates are ₹13,265 for 22-carat and ₹14,471 for 24-carat. Bhubaneswar has the same prices as Mumbai: ₹13,265 for 22-carat and ₹14,471 for 24-carat.
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Gold Price
Today in Delhi, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,280 per gram, and 24-carat is at ₹14,486. In Bengaluru, the rate for 22-carat is ₹13,265 per gram, and for 24-carat, it's ₹14,471. Chandigarh's prices are the same as Delhi's: ₹13,280 for 22-carat and ₹14,486 for 24-carat.
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Ahmedabad
In Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is selling for ₹13,270 per gram, and 24-carat for ₹14,476. Down in Kerala, the price for 22-carat is ₹13,265 per gram, and for 24-carat, it's ₹14,471. Vadodara shares the same rates as Ahmedabad: ₹13,270 for 22-carat and ₹14,476 for 24-carat.
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Hyderabad, Jaipur
Here are today's gold prices in Hyderabad: 22-carat is at ₹13,265 per gram, and 24-carat is at ₹14,471. In Jaipur, the rate for 22-carat gold is ₹13,280 per gram, while 24-carat is priced at ₹14,486.
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Nagpur
In Nagpur, 22-carat gold costs ₹13,265 per gram, and 24-carat is ₹14,471. Over in Patna, the price for 22-carat is ₹13,270, and for 24-carat, it's ₹14,476. Surat has the same rates as Patna: ₹13,270 for 22-carat and ₹14,476 for 24-carat.
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Lucknow
Today in Lucknow, the price for 22-carat gold is ₹13,280 per gram, and for 24-carat, it's ₹14,486. In Madurai, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,430 per gram, while 24-carat is at ₹14,651.
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