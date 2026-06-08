NVIDIA and LG Group are partnering to build an AI factory in South Korea. This collaboration aims to accelerate LG's development of AI-driven businesses, including robotics, autonomous driving, AI infrastructure, and cloud services.

NVIDIA and South Korea's LG Group have announced a strategic collaboration to build an AI factory to accelerate the development of robotics, autonomous driving technologies, AI infrastructure, and cloud services.

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According to NVIDIA, the new AI factory will provide LG Group with accelerated computing infrastructure to train, simulate, validate, and deploy AI-based applications across its businesses, including robotics, mobility, manufacturing, and data centre operations. The company said the partnership combines NVIDIA's full-stack AI factory platform with LG Group's expertise in consumer electronics, robotics, mobility components, smart spaces, and data centre technologies. "NVIDIA and LG Group are building an AI factory to accelerate LG Group's next wave of AI-driven businesses, spanning robotics, autonomous driving, data center technologies and GPU cloud services," the company said in a statement.

Focus on Physical AI and Robotics

The collaboration will focus heavily on physical AI and robotics. NVIDIA said the companies plan to integrate its Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab robotics frameworks into LG's development workflows, enabling the simulation, training and validation of robots in virtual environments before deployment.

Integrating NVIDIA's Robotics Frameworks

LG Electronics is also exploring the use of NVIDIA's Isaac GR00T model for its home robots and modular robotics platforms. According to NVIDIA, the model will provide robots with "humanlike reasoning and the ability to execute complex tasks." The two companies also plan to jointly develop reference robots as part of the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T ecosystem.

Developing a Physical AI Data Factory

To address the challenge of obtaining quality robotics training data, LG Electronics is developing a physical AI data factory that will support Korean and global companies working on robotics and industrial AI projects. NVIDIA said the initiative will use its Cosmos world foundation models for synthetic data generation and augmentation.

Advanced Infrastructure and Data Centres

Beyond robotics, the partnership extends to next-generation AI factory infrastructure and data centres. NVIDIA said LG Electronics is expanding cooperation on cooling technologies and modular design systems aligned with the NVIDIA DSX AI factory platform. The companies said the effort would support "the rapid deployment of scalable, high-performance supercomputing infrastructure" while helping address the power, thermal and deployment requirements of future liquid-cooled AI factories.

Collaboration in Mobility

In the mobility segment, LG Electronics and NVIDIA will collaborate on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving technologies and software-defined vehicles. (ANI)