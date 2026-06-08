A FADA survey reveals Indian auto dealers are cautiously optimistic, with 59.07% expecting growth in the next quarter. May 2026 saw record sales for PVs, 3W, and tractors, with a 9.55% YoY overall growth despite seasonal challenges.

Indian Auto Dealers Confident for Upcoming Quarter

Indian automobile dealers are expressing firmer confidence for the upcoming quarter, with 59.07 per cent of dealers expecting growth over the next three months spanning June, July, and August 2026. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), dealer confidence is stronger than the prior survey, keeping the near-term outlook cautiously optimistic as the industry positions itself to transition from a seasonally soft patch toward a steadier second-quarter footing.

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Looking ahead to June, dealer sentiment is measured, with 50.52 per cent of dealers expecting growth, 39.90 per cent anticipating a flat market and only 9.59 per cent foreseeing a decline. FADA noted that the outlook for June appears measured but "cautiously optimistic", with monsoon progress and rural cashflows expected to provide the structural support even as near-term cost pressures persist.

Record-Breaking Sales in May 2026

The underlying retail momentum showed resilience in May 2026, registering an overall year-on-year expansion of 9.55 per cent with 25,31,067 units sold. The performance marked the best-ever month of May for passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, and tractors. "Indian auto retail has held its growth trajectory with May'26 registering the best ever May across 3W, PV, Tractors and Overall registrations," FADA said.

According to FADA, the growth was sustained despite headwinds such as above-normal heatwave conditions, fuel price revisions, and ongoing tensions in West Asia, though a sequential decline of 6.75 per cent was recorded due to seasonal factors and a delayed monsoon.

FADA President on Market Resilience

Reflecting on the performance, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said, "As anticipated in our April'26 release, the watch-outs we had flagged an above-normal heatwave, fuel-price pressure and the evolving West Asia situation - did come into play during May'26, and yet Indian auto retail has held its growth trajectory with May'26 registering the best ever May across 3W, PV, Tractors and Overall registrations."

"The sequential softness of 6.75% MoM reflects the customary post-April seasonal moderation and a delayed south-west monsoon, keeping May largely a pre-sowing month across much of rain-fed Bharat. That growth held through this confluence of pressures underlines the resilience of the underlying demand," Vigneshwar added.

Segment-Wise Sales Performance

Passenger vehicle retails emerged as a major driver, growing 23.25 per cent year-on-year to 4,02,591 units, supported heavily by rural demand which surged 30.35 per cent compared to 18.80 per cent in urban areas. Two-wheeler registrations increased by 7.54 per cent to 18,44,947 units, while commercial vehicles saw a modest rise of 5.29 per cent to 83,823 units. Tractor sales grew 11.17 per cent to 83,092 units, whereas wheeled construction equipment fell 17.51 per cent to 5,088 units against a high base.

Market Trends and Inventory Levels

FADA noted that the passenger vehicle inventory crept up to 31-33 days at the end of May, moving further away from the recommended 21-day benchmark. The association highlighted a visible consumer shift toward alternative powertrains following recent fuel price revisions, with electric vehicle penetration across two-wheelers reaching 9.25 per cent, and compressed natural gas commanding a 23.34 per cent share in passenger vehicles.

Future Outlook and Economic Factors

The advancing southwest monsoon and imminent Kharif sowing are expected to anchor rural cashflows and demand heading into the next quarter. While immediate challenges such as persistent heatwave pockets and high freight costs remain, broader macroeconomic stability, including a firm 7.7 per cent GDP expansion in the previous fiscal year, continues to provide structural support to the automotive retail ecosystem. (ANI)