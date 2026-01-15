Gold Price DROPS Slightly On January 15th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a slight dip on Thursday. After a continuous rise, prices fell on January 15, 2026. How much is the yellow metal selling for? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Gold prices dipped slightly on Thursday, Jan 15, 2026. In Kolkata, 18 carat gold is Rs 10739/gram (down Rs 61) and Rs 107390/10 grams (down Rs 610).
22 carat gold is Rs 13125/gram, down Rs 75. 10 grams cost Rs 131250, down Rs 750. 24 carat gold is Rs 14318/gram, down Rs 82. 10 grams cost Rs 143180, down Rs 820.
Hyderabad: 22ct gold is Rs 131250/10g, down Rs 750. 24ct is Rs 143180/10g, down Rs 820. Patna: 22ct is Rs 131300/10g, down Rs 750. 24ct is Rs 143230/10g, down Rs 820.
Mumbai: 22ct gold is Rs 131250/10g, down Rs 750. 24ct is Rs 143180/10g, down Rs 820. Delhi: 22ct is Rs 131400/10g, down Rs 750. 24ct is Rs 143330/10g, down Rs 820.
Jaipur: 22ct gold is Rs 131400/10g, down Rs 750. Chennai: 22ct is Rs 132900/10g, down Rs 100. 18ct gold in Chennai rose by Rs 100 to Rs 110900/10g.
