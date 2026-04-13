Gold Price FALLS On April 13 Before Poila Baisakh: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices took a big dip at the start of the week. Wondering what the yellow metal is selling for on April 13? Here's a quick look at the 22 and 24-carat gold rates in Kolkata and other major Indian cities
Today's gold price
Let's start with Kolkata. The price for 1 gram of 18-carat gold is ₹11,434, down by ₹29. For 10 grams, the price is ₹1,14,340, a fall of ₹290. If you're buying 100 grams, it will cost you ₹11,43,400, which is ₹2,900 less than yesterday.
Today's gold price in Kolkata
In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold now costs ₹1,39,750, after a drop of ₹350. For 24-carat gold, the price for 10 grams is ₹1,52,460, which is ₹380 lower than yesterday. The prices for 1 gram and 100 grams have also fallen proportionally.
Today's gold price in Hyderabad
Hyderabad saw a similar trend. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by ₹350 to ₹1,39,750. For 24-carat gold, 10 grams now costs ₹1,52,460, which is ₹380 cheaper. The 18-carat gold rate also fell by ₹290 to ₹1,14,340 for 10 grams.
Today's gold price in Delhi
In the capital city, Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling for ₹1,39,900, marking a ₹350 decrease. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is now ₹1,52,610, down by ₹380. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold costs ₹1,14,490 per 10 grams, after a ₹290 drop.
Today's gold price in Mumbai
Over in Mumbai, the financial hub, gold prices also fell. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,39,750, a drop of ₹350. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹1,52,460, down by ₹380. For 18-carat gold, the price is ₹1,14,340 per 10 grams, which is ₹290 less.
Today's gold price in Jaipur
In the Pink City, Jaipur, gold rates mirrored Delhi's. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by ₹350 to ₹1,39,900. For 24-carat gold, 10 grams will cost you ₹1,52,610, a decrease of ₹380. The 18-carat gold rate is now ₹1,14,490 per 10 grams, down by ₹290.
Today's gold price in Chennai
Down south in Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold saw a ₹400 drop, now costing ₹1,40,600. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by ₹440 to ₹1,53,380. The 18-carat gold rate also decreased by ₹300, with 10 grams priced at ₹1,17,300.
Today's gold price in Patna
In Patna, 22-carat gold for 10 grams is priced at ₹1,39,800, which is a drop of ₹350 from yesterday. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by ₹380 to ₹1,52,510. Similarly, 18-carat gold saw a ₹290 dip, with 10 grams costing ₹1,14,390.
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