Gold Price Drops Again On February 11: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing daily and have recently dropped. This report lists today's 22 and 24-carat gold prices in major Indian cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. A comparison with yesterday's prices is also provided
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily. After hovering near 2 lakh, prices have now dropped significantly compared to yesterday. Check out the latest gold rates in various cities at a glance.
Gold Price Today
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 carat - 14,530 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,851 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata was-
22 carat - 14,555 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,978 per 1 gram
Gold Price In Chennai
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 carat - 14,600 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,928 per 1 gram
Gold Price
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 carat - 14,530 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,851 per 1 gram
Gold Price in Delhi
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 carat - 14,545 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,866 per 1 gram
Gold Price in Bengaluru
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 carat - 14,530 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,851 per 1 gram
Gold Price in Ahmedabad
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 carat - 14,535 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,856 per 1 gram
Gold Price In Kerala
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 carat - 14,530 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,851 per 1 gram
Gold Price in Hyderabad
Today's gold price in Hyderabad-
22 carat - 14,530 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,851 per 1 gram
Gold Price in Pune
Today's gold price in Pune-
22 carat - 14,530 per 1 gram
24 carat - 15,851 per 1 gram
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.