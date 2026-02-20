Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's role as a trusted semiconductor partner as it joins the US-led Pax Silica coalition. The move aims to secure the 'silicon stack' and boost India's growing chip design and manufacturing capabilities.

Noting that the world looks at India as a trusted partner for the semiconductor supply chain, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that semiconductors will emerge as a major sector in the country, which will also gain from AI innovation. "From all the discussions that we had, it very clearly emerged that the world looks at India as a trusted partner for semiconductor supply chain, which means the way semiconductor industry will grow in our country in the coming years, that looks like a very important as it will emerge as a major sector," Vaishnaw told the media at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

India Joins Pax Silica Coalition

He was answering a query on India joining the Pax Silica coalition. India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition on Friday, the fifth day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of strategic technology and supply chain cooperation between India and the United States.

Leveraging AI for Cost-Effective Innovation

On the discussion around cost-cutting happening around the innovation, the Minister pointed to ongoing innovation aimed at reducing manufacturing expenses. "People are looking at reducing power cost by 50 per cent. The same thing will happen in chip cost. So much innovation is happening," he said.

Vaishnaw added that India stands to gain significantly from this wave of technological advancement, particularly as the country builds its semiconductor capabilities. "India will be a big beneficiary of that innovation, because we are starting our design and semiconductor journey at a point where we can use all the benefits that we know about AI and optimise our design of chips according to the new age," he said.

A Strategic Coalition for a Secure Tech Future

The signing ceremony of Pax Silica brought together senior government leaders from India and United States, underscoring a shared commitment to securing the full technology stack that will power the AI-driven global economy.

Pax Silica is envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the "silicon stack", from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure. The initiative seeks to reduce overconcentration in global supply chains, prevent economic coercion, and ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open, democratic societies.