Gold Price DROPS Again On Election Day: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices took a big hit on Thursday, right in middle of election season in Bengal. We've got the latest rates for the yellow metal for April 23. Here's a look at how much 22 and 24-carat gold is going for in Kolkata and other major Indian cities
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Gold Price Today
Kolkata saw a drop in 18-carat gold prices. One gram is now Rs 11,516, down by Rs 90. Ten grams cost Rs 1,15,160 after a Rs 900 fall, and 100 grams are priced at Rs 11,51,600, which is Rs 9,000 less than yesterday.
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Kolkata Gold Price
In Kolkata, 22-carat gold fell by Rs 110 per gram to Rs 14,075. For 24-carat gold, the price per gram dropped by Rs 120 to Rs 15,355. This means 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are now cheaper by Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,200 respectively.
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Delhi Gold Price Today
Delhi's gold market also saw a price drop. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is now Rs 1,40,900 (down by Rs 1,100). Ten grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 1,53,700 (down by Rs 1,200), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,15,310 (down by Rs 900).
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Hyderabad Gold Price Today
In Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,40,750, a fall of Rs 1,100. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,53,550. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is now Rs 1,15,160, cheaper by Rs 900.
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Jaipur Gold Price Today
Jaipur's gold rates mirror Delhi's today. Ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,40,900. The price for 24-carat gold is Rs 1,53,700 (down by Rs 1,200), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,15,310 (down by Rs 900).
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Mumbai Gold Price Today
In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold now costs Rs 1,40,750, down by Rs 1,100. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,53,550. For 18-carat gold, the price is Rs 1,15,160, which is Rs 900 lower than yesterday.
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Chennai Gold Price Today
Chennai's gold market saw a price correction. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is now Rs 1,41,600 (a Rs 900 drop). Ten grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 1,54,480 (a Rs 980 drop), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,18,100 (a Rs 700 drop).
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Patna Gold Price Today
In Patna, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,40,800. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is now Rs 1,53,600, down by Rs 1,200. The rate for 18-carat gold also dropped by Rs 900 to Rs 1,15,210.
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