Gold price FALLS on August 20th: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices changed again. Today, gold prices decreased compared to yesterday. Find out the gold rates in various cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold prices are changing daily, sometimes staying high, sometimes dropping. This number is constantly fluctuating. Over the past few months, gold prices have been increasing. Although there have been price drops, they haven't been significant. Today, gold prices changed again, decreasing quite a bit from yesterday. Take a quick look at the gold prices in different cities.
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9,180 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,015 per gram
Yesterday's Gold Price in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9,235 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,075 per gram
Today's Gold Price in Chennai:
22 Carat - ₹9,180 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,015 per gram
Today's Gold Price in Mumbai:
22 Carat - ₹9,180 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,015 per gram
Today's Gold Price in Delhi:
22 Carat - ₹9,195 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,030 per gram
Today's Gold Price in Bengaluru:
22 Carat - ₹9,180 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,015 per gram
Today's Gold Price in Ahmedabad:
22 Carat - ₹9,185 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,020 per gram
Today's Gold Price in Kerala:
22 Carat - ₹9,180 per gram
24 Carat - ₹10,015 per gram