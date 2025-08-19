Gold price RISES today on August 19th: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices, which had been declining, are now rising again. Check out today's gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata
Today's gold rates; prices have been decreasing for several days. Find out today's 22-24 carat gold prices in major Indian cities, including Kolkata.
22 Carat: ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400). 24 Carat: ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430).
Hyderabad: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430). Patna: 22 Carat - ₹92,400/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,800/10g (↓₹430).
Mumbai: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430). Delhi: 22 Carat - ₹92,500/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,900/10g (↓₹430).
Jaipur: 22 Carat - ₹92,500/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,900/10g (↓₹430). Chennai: 22 Carat - ₹92,350/10g (↓₹400), 24 Carat - ₹100,750/10g (↓₹430).
