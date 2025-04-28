- Home
To reduce air pollution in the national capital, the sale of fuel to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will be banned from July 1.
Old Vehicle Ban: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is taking major decisions to reduce air pollution in the capital. In this regard, it has been announced that petrol and diesel will not be supplied to old vehicles at petrol pumps from July 1.
For this, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all petrol pumps by June 30. These cameras will identify old vehicles. It is said that this scheme will be implemented in other districts around the city as well.
The CAQM wants the air in the capital to be clean. That's why the Delhi government has issued this order. ANPR cameras should be installed at all petrol pumps by June 30. These cameras will identify 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles and prevent them from being supplied with fuel from July 1.
Ban Implementation Dates: This rule will come into effect from November 1 in all 5 districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sonipat. ANPR cameras should be installed by October 31 for this purpose.
The remaining districts of Delhi NCR have been given time till March 31, 2026. Fuel will be banned for old vehicles there too from April 1, 2026.
State-of-the-art cameras: These cameras will be linked to vehicle data. This will help identify old vehicles and vehicles without pollution certificates. Petrol pumps should not supply fuel to such vehicles from the stipulated dates. Officials should take action as per vehicle scrapping rules.
Banned Vehicles: There are more than 2.75 million banned vehicles in Delhi alone. There are more than 6.1 million vehicles in Uttar Pradesh and more than 2.2 million vehicles in Haryana. To ensure that this process is continuously monitored, all departments will have to submit monthly progress reports to CAQM.
End-of-life vehicles: Such vehicles should be detected on roads through traffic monitoring systems and control rooms. 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol vehicles are called End of Life (EOL) vehicles. Strict action is being taken against EOL vehicles to reduce air pollution in Delhi. This is expected to improve the air quality in Delhi.