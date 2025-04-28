Old Vehicle Ban: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is taking major decisions to reduce air pollution in the capital. In this regard, it has been announced that petrol and diesel will not be supplied to old vehicles at petrol pumps from July 1.

For this, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all petrol pumps by June 30. These cameras will identify old vehicles. It is said that this scheme will be implemented in other districts around the city as well.