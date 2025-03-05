Petrol pump income: How much do owners invest and really earn?

Business
Several companies in India offer petrol pump dealerships, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.
According to reports, the cost of opening a petrol pump in a rural area is up to Rs 15-20 lakh. In urban areas, it can cost up to Rs 30-35 lakh. 5% of the money is refunded.
To open a petrol pump on a state or national highway, 1200-1600 square meters of land is required. You can also open a petrol pump by leasing land.
To get a petrol pump dealership from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, or Hindustan Petroleum, you need to register online, and then the companies contact you.
Aadhaar card or Voter ID card, birth certificate, land documents or lease papers, approval from the Municipal Corporation and other authorities, bank statement, I-T documents.
The more petrol and diesel sold at the petrol pump, the higher the income. Under an estimate, at least Rs 2-3 lakh can be easily earned.
The government gives petrol pump dealers a commission of Rs 3.66 per liter on petrol and Rs 1.85 per liter on diesel. This is how they earn.
