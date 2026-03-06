Gold Hallmarking Mandatory In More Districts: Check The Updated BIS List
The Central Government has now made BIS hallmarking for gold jewellery mandatory in several new districts. This step is to make sure your gold is pure and to protect you from getting cheated.
The Central Government is expanding the BIS hallmarking rule for gold to give buyers more security and trust. Based on a 2026 amendment, the government has made hallmarking compulsory in many new districts. This means jewellery shops in these areas cannot sell gold jewellery without the BIS hallmark.
The government says this decision will give customers a clear guarantee about the purity of their gold jewellery. Officials also say this move will help stop the sale of low-quality or fake gold in the market and make the jewellery business more transparent.
A gold hallmark is an official mark that confirms the gold's purity. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) manages this system. Right now, hallmarking is compulsory for 14, 18, and 22-carat gold jewellery. If a piece of jewellery has the hallmark stamp, it means it has been tested according to BIS quality standards.
Jewellery shops that want to sell hallmarked gold must first register with the BIS. After that, they send the jewellery to BIS-approved Assaying and Hallmarking Centres for testing. The jewellery gets the hallmark stamp only if it meets all the quality standards during the test.
The government first made this hallmarking system mandatory on June 23, 2021, across 256 districts in the country. Now, with the 2026 update, they have added many more districts to this list.
The newly added districts include places in Rajasthan like Bewar, Didwana-Kuchaman, Bundi, Karauli, Barmer, and Dungarpur. In Gujarat, Botad, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Morbi, and Tapi districts are now on the list. From Karnataka, the government has included Gadag, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Chikkamagaluru.
The list also includes districts from Telangana, such as Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. In Odisha, Nayagarh and Sundargarh are now covered. The government has stated that this expansion will give gold buyers more confidence and reduce the chances of fraud in the market.
