First photos of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air are out

Akasa Air is on track to receive its first aircraft in India by mid-June and launch commercial operations in India by July 2022.

Courtesy: Akasa Air/Twitter

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air shared the photos of its new aircraft on Monday. The airline is scheduled to launch operations by July. The photographs, shared on the Twitter profile of the airline, showed the airline's first Boeing 737 Max aircraft at the production facility in Portland, US. The aircraft can be seen sporting Akasa Air livery. The photographs have laid to rest speculations that the airline's launch may be delayed due to the non-availability of aircraft. Some recent reports had suggested that the airline could defer the launch of its services despite having received the no-objection certificate from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in October last year. Also Read: PM Modi's reforms changing India into a model landscape: Japan Inc

Courtesy: Akasa Air/Twitter

With the first aircraft ready to fly home from the Boeing factory, Akasa Air will now have to secure the final regulatory approval to begin services by conducting a set of proving flights. In a statement, the airline noted that it was on track to receive its first aircraft in India by mid-June and launch commercial operations in India by July 2022. Also Read: Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director?

Courtesy: Akasa Air/Twitter