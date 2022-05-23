Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director?

    Since January 2018, Salil Parekh has served as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys and has led the company successfully for the past four years.
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 23, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    Infosys stated on Sunday that Salil S. Parekh had been reappointed as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the company, commencing July 1, 2022, for a term of five years until March 31, 2027, subject to shareholder approval.

    The decision was made at the company's Board of Directors meeting on May 21, 2022. The board made the decision based on the recommendations of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), following the regulatory filing to stock exchanges by Infosys Limited.

    Salil Parekh has over thirty years of global expertise in the IT services industry, with a proven track record of driving digital transformation for businesses, turnarounds, and acquisitions.

    Previously, Salil Parekh was a member of Capgemini's Group Executive Board, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years. Salil was also a Partner at Ernst & Young and is widely credited with bringing scale and value to the consultancy firm's Indian operations. He holds a Master of Engineering degree from Cornell University in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

    "To assure continuity and commitment of the organisation's leadership for driving the growth trajectory over the next several years, the NRC has approved a grant of 104,000 shares to 6 KMPs and another 375,760 shares to 88 other senior executives of the organisation," Infosys stated in an exchange filing. These Performance Stock Units ('PSUs') will be awarded under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Plan 2019 and will vest for three years based on the attainment of specific objectives, as outlined in the plan approved by shareholders. The funding for these PSUs will begin on June 1, 2022.
     

