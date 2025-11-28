- Home
- Business
- Financial Deadlines: Only Two Days Left! Complete These Critical Tasks Before November Ends
Financial Deadlines: Only Two Days Left! Complete These Critical Tasks Before November Ends
Financial Deadlines: November is coming to an end. If you don't complete some important financial tasks by the end of this month, you might face several problems, from your pension being stopped to your bank services being suspended.
Submitting Life Certificate is Mandatory
To continue receiving pension benefits, you must submit a Life Certificate every year. A special deadline from October 1 to November 30 has been given for those over 80. You can submit the certificate at bank branches, government offices, CSC centers, through the mobile app/Jeevan Pramaan, or via India Post Payments Bank's doorstep service. If you don't submit the Life Certificate by this deadline, your pension might not be credited from next month.
Tax Filings
November is crucial for taxpayers. This is the last date for several TDS-related statements for October. As part of this, a challan-cum-statement under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S must be submitted. Any delay could lead to late fees, penalties, and notices.
Last Chance to Opt for UPS
November 30 is the final deadline for central government employees to opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). This deadline, originally set for September, was extended for the convenience of employees. In UPS, the employee contributes 10% of their basic salary + DA, and the government contributes 18.5%. This is different from the old pension scheme. Those who want to join UPS must complete the online or departmental process within this week.
Alert for PNB Customers
Punjab National Bank has issued a notice to its customers. If e-KYC is not completed by November 30, account operations will be suspended. Without e-KYC, services like cash withdrawal, online transfers, and other banking facilities will be blocked. To keep your account active, you must visit a branch and complete your e-KYC immediately.
Problems You'll Face If You Don't Do These Tasks
* Pension suspension
* Income tax penalties
* Temporary bank account block
* Delay in tax filing
* Disruption in financial activities
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App to stay ahead in business.