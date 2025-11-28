The 5th India Internet Governance Forum concluded in New Delhi, with multi-stakeholder discussions on an open, trusted, and inclusive internet for India, focusing on digital infrastructure, AI, cybersecurity, and data protection.

The fifth edition of the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF-2025) concluded on Friday after two days of discussions at the India Habitat Centre and the India International Centre here in the national capital.

The multi-stakeholder gathering, attended by representatives from central ministries, technology companies, civil society organisations, universities, and international bodies, deliberated on how to nurture an open, trusted, and inclusive internet ecosystem in India.

Guided by the theme "Advancing Internet Governance for an Inclusive and Sustainable Viksit Bharat", the forum examined three sub-themes: Inclusive Digital Future, Digital Infrastructure for Resilient and Sustainable Growth and AI for People, Planet and Progress. Panels and workshops addressed topics such as rural connectivity, open digital systems, domain name and DNS security, cybersecurity readiness, the evolution of India's digital public infrastructure, data protection, content moderation, ethical deployment of artificial intelligence and opportunities for young innovators.

The event hosted four panel discussions and twelve workshops that brought together sectoral, policy and community perspectives. Speakers from the United Nations Internet Governance Forum, Meta, Google Cloud, the CCAOI, and several academic institutions presented global and national viewpoints, situating India's efforts within the broader international discourse on internet governance.

Government's Vision for a Safe and Accessible Internet

Inaugurating the forum, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Jitin Prasada, remarked: "The India Internet Governance Forum has made it clear that progress in the digital space comes from everyone working together. Our focus is to give every citizen safe, affordable and reliable access to the internet. With strong 5G coverage, solid digital public systems and a consent-based Data Protection Act, we are creating an environment that protects people and opens doors for new opportunities."

"A country of our size also faces real cyber risks, and managing them is not the job of the government alone. Industry, academia and civil society all have a part to play in building a safer online space. India will continue to support global cooperation in internet governance, especially for countries that still struggle with access. Our aim is simple: reach the last mile and make sure technology truly benefits everyone."

Balancing Progress with Emerging Challenges

Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, noted: "India Internet Governance Forum underscores both the significant progress India has achieved in its digital journey as well as emerging challenges with the advent of AI. With close to one billion users online, India Stack has showcased a population-scale model not only for the Global South but also for the developed world. However, such a scale entails greater responsibility."

"Advancing trust, safety and resilience is imperative, as cyberattacks, misinformation and misuse of digital technologies affect all. Strengthening user protection and bolstering the fundamental systems that support the internet will require coordinated action. Our collective objective is to ensure a secure & open internet that users can trust. We must also work toward increasing internet resilience by actively working at different layers of internet technologies."

Strengthening the Multi-Stakeholder Model

Devesh Tyagi, CEO, NIXI, said: "India Internet Governance Forum stands on a simple but powerful belief that multiple actors would write India's internet story following the multi-stakeholder model. This is what gives IIGF its character, a space where every voice matters. One of the proudest outcomes of the IIGF journey has been the strengthening of institutional mechanisms for informed, inclusive decision-making."

"The special interest groups on the future of the internet, domain names and numbers, and internet protocols and standards are helping build sustained expertise and deeper dialogue."

He further said: "The NIXI Internet Intern Scheme has reached more than 10,000 students in the past year, and many of them are now participating at international levels. More than ten students have already secured roles across the globe, most of them in policy frameworks."

A Commitment to a Resilient and Inclusive Internet

Throughout the sessions, participants underscored that universal, meaningful access must remain at the core of India's digital journey. Discussions also highlighted the need to strengthen digital public infrastructure and build trust through robust standards and coordinated efforts. The forum concluded with a shared commitment to building a safer, more inclusive and resilient internet for India and the world.

The India Internet Governance Forum is the national chapter of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum. Established in 2021, it adopts a multi-stakeholder format in which government, civil society, industry, technical community and academia contribute on an equal footing. A 14-member committee representing different sectors guides the forum's work.

IIGF-2025 was held on 27-28 November in New Delhi; the opening-day sessions took place at the India Habitat Centre, and the second day at the India International Centre. (ANI)